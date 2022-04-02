McLaren F1 Racing Boss Thinks Monaco Grand Prix Can Be Left Out

At the end of the day, it’s all about the money. McLaren F1 Racing CEO Zak Brown is happy about the three races in the U.S., but at the same time sees the Monaco Grand Prix as one venue that can miss one or two seasons of Formula 1. Here’s why.
Speaking exclusively to Reuters, Zak Brown said adding more races to a season of F1 and exploring new locations is what makes this sport interesting to watch. Sharing the driver’s enthusiasm for the new venue in Las Vegas, Brown said it will be “the perfect fit.” He also praised the interest manifested by promoters in posh locations like Singapore and Abu Dhabi, underlining that billionaires and business leaders will follow the motorsport throughout the world.
With Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas confirmed for 2023, Zak Brown thinks Monaco should up the ante or face the loss of an annual presence of the racing held there. He acknowledges the importance of the track there, but also points out the fact that there’s now a need for more glamour than the tiny European principality can offer.
His vision resides on the fact that other places where F1 drivers race are already offering better deals, which means they just pay more to have the event held there.
The executive is not only focused on the money, as he points out that the cars got a bit wider, and the street circuit makes overtaking almost impossible. This doesn’t translate into an enhanced viewership experience as it already happens elsewhere in the world. “I’d much rather have Monaco than not... but just like the sport is bigger than any one driver or team, I think it's bigger than any one Grand Prix,” said the CEO.
In his opinion, F1 should have 17 or 18 fixed, permanent races, while other seven or eight can take place once every two or three years. Brown also considers 23 races are enough, but he doesn’t dismiss the idea of having a season with less than 22 races in a year – an opinion that’s not shared by current Formula 1 Boss Stefano Domenicali.
In the end, you should remember that Zak Brown is regarded as a good CEO for McLaren's F1 endeavors and he identifies himself as a marketer and an engineer.
