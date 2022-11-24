Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Let a National Holiday Go By Without e-Surfing

Unlike many other (or most) billionaires, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t collect flashy cars, private jets, or custom-designed megayachts (*that the world knows of). But he sure does love e-surfing.
For the third time in as many years, a major national holiday is around the corner, and Zuckerberg is dusting off his favorite e-surf board for some light and electrified watersports. At this point, seeing photos of Zuckerberg e-surfing is almost like a holiday tradition; just like the kiss under the mistletoe, but with billions of dollars in your pockets and a thick layer of sunscreen.
As residents of the United States are preparing for Thanksgiving, Zuckerberg is back at his home on the island of Kauai, in Hawaii, enjoying some time off by e-surfing.
British tabloid the Daily Mail has photos of the outing, which included two other people who helped Zuckerberg out, one with towing the e-board and creating the wake it rides on, and the other a longtime e-surf companion. As you can see in the tweet below, the tab is trying to make a fuss about how Zuckerberg just fired off 13% of the Meta workforce, totaling about 11,000 people, by citing the economic downturn, with the implication that e-surfing should somehow be last on his list of priorities.
That aside, say what you will about Zuckerberg, but at least he’s consistent. While previous outings showed him riding an electric hydrofoil, he’s since progressed to a pump & wake board, and he’s sticking with it. This time, he’s riding an AXIS. AXIS Foils is a New Zealand-based company that sells a variety of boards for all levels of experience, all tastes, and all budgets, including fully custom boards that can be anything you dream of.
The grainy photos available make it impossible to distinguish which model Zuckerberg is riding, but one thing is clear: as he made it abundantly clear after the last 4th of July, he’s a fan of pump and wake, because it’s a full cardio workout and he’s getting better at it.
As residents of the United States are preparing for Thanksgiving, Zuckerberg is back at his home on the island of Kauai, in Hawaii, enjoying some time off by e-surfing.
British tabloid the Daily Mail has photos of the outing, which included two other people who helped Zuckerberg out, one with towing the e-board and creating the wake it rides on, and the other a longtime e-surf companion. As you can see in the tweet below, the tab is trying to make a fuss about how Zuckerberg just fired off 13% of the Meta workforce, totaling about 11,000 people, by citing the economic downturn, with the implication that e-surfing should somehow be last on his list of priorities.
That aside, say what you will about Zuckerberg, but at least he’s consistent. While previous outings showed him riding an electric hydrofoil, he’s since progressed to a pump & wake board, and he’s sticking with it. This time, he’s riding an AXIS. AXIS Foils is a New Zealand-based company that sells a variety of boards for all levels of experience, all tastes, and all budgets, including fully custom boards that can be anything you dream of.
The grainy photos available make it impossible to distinguish which model Zuckerberg is riding, but one thing is clear: as he made it abundantly clear after the last 4th of July, he’s a fan of pump and wake, because it’s a full cardio workout and he’s getting better at it.
Mark Zuckerberg enjoys hydrofoil in Hawaii after laying off 11,000 staff and amid resignation rumors https://t.co/ZIX1XiIHXd— Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) November 23, 2022