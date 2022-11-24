Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Let a National Holiday Go By Without e-Surfing

Mark Zuckerberg enjoys hydrofoil in Hawaii after laying off 11,000 staff and amid resignation rumors https://t.co/ZIX1XiIHXd

Unlike many other (or most) billionaires, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t collect flashy cars, private jets, or custom-designed megayachts (*that the world knows of). But he sure does love e-surfing.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.



Photos in the gallery show Mark Zuckerberg riding a different e-board on July 4, 2021.

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



