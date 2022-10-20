Marine Corps Should Be Jealous, Civilians Now Have Their Own Tiltrotor Aircraft

Tiltrotor aircraft are peculiar machines, but extremely effective in getting a variety of jobs done, thanks to their ability to take off and land like a helicopter, and fly like an airplane. Sadly, there aren't all that many around.
In fact, there’s only one around that’s seen significant flight time and is often in the news: the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, mostly used by the U.S. Marine Corps, but also the American Air Force and Navy, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces.
Last year, a company called Leornardo joined forces with Bell and AgustaWestland and got ready a second tiltrotor to fly in the skies of the world, this time with civilians on board. Called AW609, it was supposed to be ready for introduction this year. That didn’t happen yet, but another milestone was reached.
Leonardo announced this week that earlier in October a production version AW309 was flown over Philadelphia for “testing general handling and systems.” We’re not told how long the flight took, but the company says this is a major step forward for the certification of the aircraft.
Aside for this first flight of the production version tiltrotor, the AW609 already clocked some 1,900 flight hours in prototype form. That was enough for three customers (including the launch one, Bristow Group) to be impressed and place orders for it – production is already underway for all three clients, according to Leonardo.
The machine is powered by a pair of Pratt & Whitney engines located inside pivoting nacelles. They power two large rotors that push and pull the aircraft to speeds of 500 kph (311 mph). The AW609 can fly at altitudes of up to 25,000 feet (7,620 meters) and for distances as long as 1,151 miles (1,852 km).
The tiltrotor is capable of carrying a crew of two and nine passengers, and has been designed to be used as anything from VIP transport to medical or rescue platform.
