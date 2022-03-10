World’s First Tiltrotor for Civilians to Start Operating in a VIP Configuration

The world’s first civilian tiltrotor will soon take to the sky, as Leonardo has secured an order for its revolutionary AW609 model – a huge milestone on the way to full certification.
In 2021, the Italian aviation company officially introduced the AW609, the civilian counterpart of military tiltrotors like the V-22 Osprey. For the first time in history, civilian passengers will be able to enjoy the benefits of both turboprops (range, altitude, speed) and rotorcraft (hovering, plus vertical take-off and landing) in one air vehicle that’s designed for premium transportation.
After more than 1,700 flight hours accumulated in the U.S. and in Italy for the prototype, the first production AW609 is already undergoing ground testing at Leonardo’s facility in Philadelphia, with a second one being assembled at the same time.
As a result of a recent agreement with a European operator that remained undisclosed, four tiltrotors will be used for passenger transport in two configurations. One of them is a VIP configuration for corporate services, while the other will be dedicated to utility transport.
The pioneering tiltrotor was designed as a multi-role aircraft, suitable for a variety of operations, from VIP transport to emergency services, search-and-rescue missions, and patrol. It can reach remote areas just as easily as it connects busy urban centers, carrying up to nine passengers in a comfortable, pressurized cabin.
Equipped with two large rotors, activated by Pratt & Whitney engines, the AW609 can reach a cruising speed of 500 kph (311 mph) and an altitude of 25,000 feet (7,620 meters), with an extensive range of up to 1,852 km (1,151 miles).
This recent agreement marks the beginning of what is likely to be a very successful future for the innovative tiltrotor. Leonardo also offers support and training packages for customers at the Training Academy it opened in Philadelphia last year, including access to a state-of-the-art AW609 full-flight simulator.
