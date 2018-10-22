Man’s Expensive Wheels Stolen Off GMC Acadia Denali Right in His Driveway

5 Owner of Tesla Model X Uses it to Retrieve Amazon Packages And It’s Amazing

You imagine living in a residential, quiet area means you’re in for a lot less crime, but thinking this way turned out to be a mistake for one from Brownstown, Michigan. 8 photos



Borne tells



“Came out to go to work this morning and the car was up on blocks. You feel violated,” he explains for the media outlet. “Yeah this is pretty quiet, pretty safe we thought, but things change. They must have loaded up and just left, so they knew what they were doing.”



The car was up on blocks – brick pavers from a neighbor’s yard. The thieves left the screws and everything, and didn’t touch anything else from the car.



The surveillance camera Borne had set up caught just a glimpse of the vehicle the thieves used, because they made sure to park outside its range. Now, Borne is installing 2 more security cameras and is planning to keep a light on at all times, so if something like this happens again, at least he will have it on camera, in good quality video.



He also plans to get himself wheel locks for his new alloys, because that’s another way to discourage thieves from stripping the car again. As for the ones that went missing, he’s not hoping police will ever find them.



“These guys are so slick they do this and if they get caught they get probation and they are back on the streets doing it again,” he says. That note of sad resignation in his voice is real, you are not imagining it.



