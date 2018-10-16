autoevolution
 

Illinois Man Wakes up to Find Mercury Sable Totaled in His Driveway

16 Oct 2018, 17:23 UTC ·
by
Next time you find a scratch or small dent in your car and no note to explain it, maybe thinking of this Illinois man’s misfortune would make you feel better. Because his car got totaled in his driveway.
Jacob Mueller from Collinsville, Illinois, tells KMOV that the accident must have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning – or in the dead of night, if you like to sleep in late. The point is that he woke up on Sunday and went out, only to find his beloved Mercury Sable totaled in his driveway.

What’s worse, there was no note explaining what happened or offering information to contact the person responsible.

“The axel is just completely destroyed, the back driver’s side tire is sideways pretty much, the panel is missing, shattered glass,” Mueller explains. “The damage is so severe that I can’t even open the driver’s side of it.”

Like many other people, Mueller depends on his car. He had owned this one for 7 years and had planned to have it hauled to Washington when he moved there for a new job next week. Needless to say, he has nothing to haul there now.

The accident wasn’t captured by any surveillance camera, but one of the neighbors heard what sounded like a crash at some point. Mueller also found a running board that he believes came off the suspect’s car: he thinks it could have come off a Ford F-150, but the report doesn’t mention whether he’s shared this information with the police.

Speaking of sharing stuff, that’s what most baffles him about the accident. It’s one thing to have you car totaled on your own driveway, but it’s an entirely different matter not to let the owner know what happened. “No card was left, no one knocked on the door nothing,” he says.
