Man Is Offered $165,000 for NOS-Fed '67 Mustang Shelby GT500E Super Snake, Refuses To Sell

The ‘Eleanor’ name holds a lot of weight in vintage Mustang circles. It originated in H.B Toby Haliki’s 1974 film ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’, before being recast as a different type of Mustang in the 2000 remake, starring Nicholas Cage.
There’s been a lot of misinformation regarding these cars since that remake, with people arguing about what makes a Mustang a “true Eleanor” and what doesn’t. Still, that 2000 movie proved so successful that aftermarket specialists began rebuilding and customizing 1967/68 Mustangs to resemble the film car.
Technically though, that wasn’t the original Eleanor, which happened to be a restyled 1971 Mustang Fastback painted a sort of pale yellow. Not the best color, but it looked pretty good on-screen.
Now, for the Nicholas Cage movie, they went with a Pepper Gray 1967 Mustang depicted as a Shelby GT500, featuring a custom body kit. Every single similar Mustang you’ve seen since has been an Eleanor-style Mustang, or rather a tribute car.
Such is the case with this particular 1967 Mustang Fastback, modified by Unique Performance as a Shelby GT500E Super Snake in the mid 2000s. This Mustang also used to be Candyapple Red, originally, but was later refinished in silver with black stripes.
Looking at the features, they include the domed hood, billet grilles, center-mounted fog lights, body-color bumpers, flared arches, dual bullet-style side mirrors, quarter and sail-panel scoops, GT500E badging, a flip-up fuel-filler cap, GT500-style taillights, side-exit exhausts, and Halibrand-style 17” wheels with Mickey Thompson Street Comp tires.
Meanwhile, mechanical upgrades include the QA1 front suspension system with adjustable coilovers, power rack-and-pinion steering, a pushrod rear suspension, and power-assisted Baer cross-drilled and slotted discs at all corners.
Inside, you’ll find aftermarket front bucket seats with ‘Super Snake’ embroidery, a center console with additional ‘Shelby GT500E’ and ‘Carroll Shelby’ embroidery, harnesses, a padded roll bar, a Sony Xplod head unit with Pioneer speakers, aluminum pedal covers, a Shelby-branded shifter, aftermarket air conditioning, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel with a Shelby GT500E logo at the center.
Speaking of which, the engine is a 427 ci V8 working alongside a Vortech V-2 supercharger, a Holley electronic fuel-injection system, Shelby finned valve covers, SpinTech mufflers, and a Tremec TKO five-speed manual gearbox.
Originally, this car was powered by a 289 ci V8 mated to a C4 automatic transmission, but as you can see, it’s come a long way since then.
What’s staggering is the fact that the seller refused to part with it despite being offered $165,000 at auction recently. I guess they thought it was worth a lot more – which it may well be.
Oh, and if you pop the trunk, you’ll come across a bottle for the NOS nitrous-oxide system, next to the fuses and battery. This thing is proper bonkers.
