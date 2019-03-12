Man And Woman Strip, Get Frisky on Packed National Express Coach

Getting frisky on a coach might be some people’s idea of a wild ride, but if you do it on a packed bus that’s actually on the road, then you’re entirely in a league of your own. It’s like a version of Mile High Club, but with spectators.
One man and one woman met on the National Express coach traveling from Manchester to Exeter, U.K., and they apparently hit it off so wonderfully that they literally couldn’t wait to consummate their relationship. In fewer, less pompous words: they took off their clothes and got down and dirty right then and there. Aw, true love!
According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred last week and the two lovebirds were arrested only miles from their destination, when the bus driver was forced to bring the vehicle to a screeching halt. The other passengers had had enough of the free but unnecessary peep show, so they were starting to cause a ruckus.
“A 29-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency, detectives said,” the publication reports. “The coach had reached Cullompton, just 13 miles from Exeter, when police were called and the couple taken to a police station in the city.”
National Express has confirmed the incident in a statement, saying they’re fully cooperating with the police in the matter. At this point, this is all they can say or do: after all, it’s not like it’s on them that those 2 couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
“Police were called to an incident of public indecency on a coach traveling on the M5 near Cullompton,” the police tell the Mail. “Officers located and arrested a 29-year-old man from Bristol and a 32-year-old woman from Barnstaple on suspicion of an act of outraging public decency. They were later released under investigation pending further inquiries.”
The Mail doesn’t say whether these modern-day Romeo and Juliet kept in touch after they were released from custody.
According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred last week and the two lovebirds were arrested only miles from their destination, when the bus driver was forced to bring the vehicle to a screeching halt. The other passengers had had enough of the free but unnecessary peep show, so they were starting to cause a ruckus.
“A 29-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency, detectives said,” the publication reports. “The coach had reached Cullompton, just 13 miles from Exeter, when police were called and the couple taken to a police station in the city.”
National Express has confirmed the incident in a statement, saying they’re fully cooperating with the police in the matter. At this point, this is all they can say or do: after all, it’s not like it’s on them that those 2 couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
“Police were called to an incident of public indecency on a coach traveling on the M5 near Cullompton,” the police tell the Mail. “Officers located and arrested a 29-year-old man from Bristol and a 32-year-old woman from Barnstaple on suspicion of an act of outraging public decency. They were later released under investigation pending further inquiries.”
The Mail doesn’t say whether these modern-day Romeo and Juliet kept in touch after they were released from custody.