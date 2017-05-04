autoevolution

Lynk & Co 03 Sedan Is Real, and It's Testing in Germany

 
4 May 2017, 13:57 UTC ·
by
Just last month, Lynk & Co showed a new concept car to the world, and the world didn't quite know what to make of it. That's partly because everyone was busy asking "what the hell is this Lynk & Co thing?"
Well, after Chinese carmaker (yup, it had to be China) Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, to give you it's full nomenclature) finished paying the last dollar of its Volvo transaction, it got a brilliant idea. On the one hand, it had the fine expertise of the Swedish brand, and on the other, the financial and manufacturing might of its lesser Chinese peer. How about meeting the two in the middle?

Enter Lynk & Co, a company whose products will be targeted at young people from various markets, including the US, thus tapping into a demographic that would have been hard to get considering the higher prices of the Volvo models.

Not much is known about the Lynk & Co 03 at the moment other than the fact it was previewed by the concept car we've mentioned earlier. The 03 should come to market right after the 01, the crossover which is expected to have its commercial debut later this year. Like its sibling - and all other Lynk & Co cars to follow - the 03 comes with permanent free Internet connectivity as well as an unlimited warranty offer.

No announcements have been made regarding the vehicle's underpinnings, but expect it to ride on a version of the CMA platform that non-90 Volvo models use. Even though nothing is known about the powertrain options at this time, common sense tells us that it should use more accessible options, since the plan is to keep the price of Lynk & Co products down as much as possible.

The Sweedo-Chinese company is trying to make itself noted by departing from the traditional dealership-based method of selling cars, much like Tesla has been doing for a while. How exactly will that work remains to be seen once Lynk & Co starts the actual sales, but the lifetime warranty should definitely come in handy under these circumstances.

Even though completely under wraps, the real-world 03 appears to remain true to the concept it's based on, which we think is by no means bad news. In fact, if they moved those headlights from up top over to that mid black strip, we think the Lynk & Co 03 would be quite a looker. The concept's interior wasn't that bad either, and it definitely looked doable.

It's too early (and a bit too Chinese) to get excited about this new company, but you can't help notice it has a few things going for it. We'll keep an eye out for further developments.
