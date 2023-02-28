Lufthansa Airbus A350 Planes Get Fancy Private Rooms, But Not in Economy

It’s overhaul time over at one of Europe’s most important airlines, Lufthansa. The German carrier is presently engaged in a massive 2.5 billion euros ($2.65 billion) modernization effort called Allegris, and some of its most important details were just spilled online.
Just like we’ve witnessed with Australian Qantas and its Project Sunrise, one of Allegris’ major components is the interior and seating options for future planes, and Lufthansa seems just as eager to offer passengers traveling in first and business classes an extra touch of luxury.
As some of you might already know, Qantas did the same, and from 2025 it will offer on long-haul Airbus A350-1000 completely private suites for first class and enclosed seating for people traveling business. That’s pretty much what Lufthansa is doing as well, only its ideas will be implemented on Airbus A350s from next year. The larger Allegris program will, however, see these changes make their way into the new Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-9 planes expected to join the German operator’s fleet.
But let’s get to it, shall we? We’ll start, of course, with the first class, where the most important changes are. People willing to pay the extra buck to travel in style will be treated to something called the Suite Plus, in essence, a separate, completely enclosed (as in it has its own walls and door) double cabin. It comes with two one-meter-wide (3.2 feet) seats, equipped with cooling and heating, which can be joined together to form a single bed.
Just like in Qantas’ case, the cabins come complete with storage spaces (even a wardrobe of sorts) and the option of being able to connect your own personal devices to the entertainment system (sadly, we know little at this point about the components of the system).
Lufthansa airplanes as well. For them, a private space translates into seating enclosed by chest-high walls and sliding doors.
That’s a semi-private affair, if you will, because people moving down the aisle will still be able to see what you’re doing. But who cares about that when each such cabin comes with its own wardrobe and minibar?
If you happen to travel in packs, you can choose to join together the two suites of the cabin and enjoy movies and whatnot on 4K 27-inch monitors. What’s more important is that each suite can be customized in one of six ways, to offer anything from a 2.2-meter (7.2 feet) bed to a workspace.
So, none of the above goodies are for economy class. There is one variation of that thought over at Lufthansa called premium economy, and some new things are planned for it as well. Don’t expect something fancy, though, as these new things will only come as extra legroom (which will probably prove extremely useful) and a “travel toiletry set made from sustainable materials” (which is like saying take this so you won’t notice what the others are enjoying).
The German company says the above changes are “unparalleled anywhere in the world.” We’ll see about that after the Allegris-equipped planes get here and we can experience them ourselves.
