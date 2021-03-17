Lucid Ready for the Apple Car as It’s All a “Technology Race” Now

Apple still doesn’t want to say a single word about its anticipated Apple Car, but on the other hand, pretty much everybody knows it’s already working on an electric vehicle.
The press knows it, analysts know it too, and carmakers across the world understand it’s all just a matter of time until Apple officially takes the wraps off the Apple Car.
In the last few months, officials of several “traditional” carmakers commented on the rumors regarding an Apple Car, most of them explaining that Apple stepping into the automotive industry doesn’t represent a threat to their market share by any means.
And now the CEO of Lucid Motors shares pretty much the same message, explaining that Apple’s debut in this business only generates more competition. And eventually, the competition is the one that pushes hard for innovation.
“I welcome the competition from a company like Apple,” Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson said during CNBC’s Mad Money this week. “Ultimately, you know, this is a technology race. Tesla recognizes that and Lucid recognizes that, and I think that's what differentiates so many of the traditional car companies.”
Interestingly, Rawlinson emphasizes the EV market as a separate category doesn’t exist, as electric cars are part of the automotive industry as a whole. And this is why a new company expanding into this world isn’t by any means something impossible.
“There’s always room for new entries, and don’t ... underestimate the [car] market, because this isn’t a market for EVs. There’s no such thing as an EV market,” Rawlinson continued. “This is a market for cars and EVs will penetrate and completely fill that.”
In the meantime, however, Apple still has a hard time finding someone to build the Apple Car. After failed talks with Hyundai, Nissan, and possibly other carmakers, Apple could eventually turn to Foxconn for the manufacturing of the Apple Car.
