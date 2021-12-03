Lucid Announces New Executive Appointments As The Try To Scale

We've heard the adage that it's not getting a car to production that's hard, it's scaling that business to the point where you make a profit. Now, Lucid is making it clear that they're focused on becoming the next EV company to make it big.
The Air Dream Edition builder announced today the appointment of three new executives. Among them are Emad Dlala, Zak Edson, and Ralph Jakobs.
Dlala is actually an internal hire of sorts as he's been with the company since 2015. He'll be assuming the role of Vice President Powertrain. Emad also holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Aalto University in Finland.
He's earned this position too as a main part of the team that developed the range and performance of the Lucid Air.
Zak Edson has also been with Lucid previous to this appointment and served as the Sr. Director of Sales and Service. Now he moves into a role as the Vice President of the same division. Before Lucid, Edson worked for both SERIES EV as well as Tesla.
As the Director of Global Product Planning he assisted Tesla during their IPO. Surely, Lucid is hoping he can make a similarity big impact on their global reach.
Taking over the role of Vice President of Program Management is Ralph Jakobs. He's worked all over the globe during his 23-year career in the automotive sector. Most notably, he was the CTO for Audi and Volkswagen for a time.
Peter Rawlinson expressed his excitement at the promotion saying "Ralph brings decades of global automotive experience and passion that will help further establish core operational foundations, thereby allowing Lucid to scale across product lines critical to our next phase of growth.”
Lucid might be valued far lower than Tesla or Rivian but it's clear to us that they're arming themselves for a long battle.
