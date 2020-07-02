Low Riding 1960 Ford Galaxie Starliner Looks Sharp as a Needle

There are so many custom cars based on models that were sold back in the 1960s that garages really need to step up their efforts to come up with something truly worthwhile. And the 1960 Ford Galaxie we have in the gallery below sure is worthwhile.
You’re looking at an older build, one that got widespread recognition about ten years ago, winning awards at the Grand National Roadster Show, Goodguys Del Mar Nationals, and of course SEMA. A build that is now for sale.
The Galaxie is a model that hasn’t been around all that much, having been made by the Blue Oval from 1958 to 1974 for the U.S. market. The later iterations of the model have become favorites of the custom industry, and we’ve seen quite a share of them in recent months.
This one here is definitely at the top of the custom Galaxie list when it comes to both looks and mechanics. Wrapped in a color called Raspberry Pearl over the fully blasted body, it got fitted with new rockers, a new grille and hood, but also lost things like the door handles.
The way in which the shop behind it designed the car makes it look pointy and sharp, much more so than the stock Galaxie, and in a very exciting way thanks to the lowered stance.
Under the nosed hood sits a 427SR Ford engine built by Roush Performance. We are not being told the specs, but the unit usually goes for around 510 hp, in this case distributed through a Gearstar built C6 automatic transmission with Gear Vendors overdrive.
Every single modification made to the car has been documented, and the car sells complete with instruction manuals and information from the parts suppliers.
Knowing all that, the $98,500 sticker price that comes attached to the car is no surprise.
