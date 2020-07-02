Mercedes-AMG's Official GT R F1 Safety Car Is Now Rainbow and Inclusive

For 25 years fans of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship have had the same view in times of distress – a Mercedes-AMG leading the pack of Formula One geniuses and their engineering marvels back to safety. From now on, this familiar sight will come with a noticeable design change.
In case you did not know, the longest ‘surviving’ member of the F1 driving household is not an adulated champion. His name is Bernd Mayländer and for the past two decades he’s been helming the wheel of every single official FIA F1 Safety Car made by Mercedes-AMG, including the current GT R.
Another thing that has not changed in years is the livery – the classic Silver Arrow paint with black elements. Well, that is all about to go down in history because Mercedes-AMG is premiering a new color scheme for the extremely late (you know why!) start of the current season.
This time around Daimler’s subsidiary is not going to mirror the new black color scheme as portrayed by the official competing team in support of the #BLM (Black Lives Matter) ideas. Instead, the GT R Safety Car is adopting another social and morally responsible message – promoting inclusiveness.
The AMG GT R’s fresh look, presented on the racetrack on July 2nd, is equal part of the ‘WeRaceAsOne’ Formula One campaign and arrives with rainbow visuals on the sides and the long hood. The rainbow design and #WeRaceAsOne hashtag will be present on all F1 cars on the circuit.
The AMG GT R, meanwhile, is also hailing the ‘Drive Safely’ call and the hashtag #PurposeDriven that is symbolic for FIA’s recent incline towards “safety, sustainability, gender equality and diversity,” according to Mercedes-AMG's press release.
There’s one thing that stays the same – the roaring 4.0-litre V8 biturbo mill that enables a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 3.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 198 mph (318 kph). By the way, the AMG C 63 S Estate you see next to the GT R is the official Medical Car - and shares the same livery.
