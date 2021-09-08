Live Pics: Adaptive City Mobility One Concept Shows Idea for Modular EV

Adaptive City Mobility has brought its City One concept car to the IAA 2021 in Munich. It is an electric city car that has modular batteries. Its user can swap batteries in just three minutes, ACM says. The company designed it to be a multi-purpose vehicle for the city, which could be used for both passengers and cargo.
If you look through the photo gallery, you will observe some items that look like suitcases on cargo trolleys. Those are there to transport battery modules, and this is one of the party tricks of the ACM City One. Each of those aluminum suitcases is a 2.5 kWh battery module, and the user of the vehicle can fit four of these into designated spaces in the trunk.
Each battery pack weighs about 23 pounds (about 10 kg), so the average adult can carry it easily. All four battery modules add up to 75 miles (120 km) of range, while the main battery offers 149 miles (239 km) of range. Customers can also add a battery box on the roof, capable of holding another set of four battery modules, which will bring the total range to over 300 miles (482 km).
This vehicle is meant to remove the necessity of fast chargers and just use household plugs. According to Adaptive City Mobility, the company behind the One, 85 percent of all people in the world already have access to a household electric socket. Meanwhile, the company estimates that by 2050 just ten to fifteen percent of people in the world will have fast chargers available.
The interior of this concept vehicle is designed to resist wear, and it can also be turned into a two-seat cargo vehicle if needed. The goal is to have a durable interior and an easy-to-fix exterior, which is why those panels are used for the body. Replacement panels could be fitted in less than an hour after a scratch or a fender-bender, so the vehicle will not be off the road for long.
However, since the ACM City One is meant for the city, it does mean that it is not designed to be driven on the highway, but it can drive at speeds of up to 110 km/h (68 mph).
Just like other solutions for urban mobility, this concept vehicle is mostly geared toward fleets, which would then rent them out to customers. However, it might also be sold to individuals, and it will be cheaper than the most affordable electric automobiles found on the market.
