VW ID. LIFE Concept Previews Upcoming Entry-Level EV City Car With €20,000 Price Tag

Volkswagen is looking to unveil an entry-level fully electric city car / crossover in 2025, and if you’re curious what it might look like, just check out the ID. LIFE concept, on display at this year’s IAA Mobility Show in Munich.
Aside from being a trendy little EV with the latest available digital technology onboard, the production version of the ID. LIFE concept will also cost approximately 20,000 euros, according to the German carmaker, which is roughly $23,700.
Visually, the ID. LIFE boasts a somewhat “purist” appearance that’s both rugged and modern, featuring an individualized and removable roof made from air chamber textile. That’s a neat touch.
Underneath lies VW’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB), developed specifically for the small car segment. In concept form, the ID. LIFE comes with a 231 hp (234 ps) electric motor and front-wheel drive, getting you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.9 seconds. As for the range, the 57-kWh battery can help you cover around 248 miles (400 km) as per WLTP standards.
Inside the ID. LIFE you’ll find wood into the dashboard and rear seat surrounds, as well as ArtVelours Eco for the seat surfaces and door trims. The concept also comes with a video game console and a projector, to go with a projection screen that extends from the dash panel when needed. You can also do clever things with the seats, such as fold down the front seat bench completely, just like the rear bench – this allows not just for a cinema seating configuration, but also for a bed measuring roughly two meters in length (6.6 feet).
Finally, the digital operating concept, featuring cameras and a display that replace both the exterior and interior mirrors. Furthermore, essential driving functions can be controlled using a touch panel on the open-topped steering wheel, while a smartphone can be integrated in the operating system, from which you can stream content on the projection screen.
“The ID. LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility. The concept car provides a preview of an ID. model in the small car segment that we will be launching in 2025, priced at around 20,000 euros. This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people,” said VW brand CEO Ralf Brandstätter.
“In creating the ID. LIFE, we have consistently focused on the needs of younger customers. We believe that, even more so than today, the car of the future will be about lifestyle and personal expression. The customer of tomorrow won’t simply want to get from A to B; they will be much more interested in the experiences that a car can offer. The ID. LIFE is our answer to this.”
