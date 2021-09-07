Live Pics: 2022 Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows Bi-Tone Camouflage at IAA 2021

What do you call an ID.4 crossover with coupe-influenced looks? According to VW, ID.5 perfectly fits the bill. As for the GTX suffix of the pre-production prototype displayed at the Munich Motor Show, that refers to a performance-oriented powertrain as well as a dual-motor layout.
In other words, GTX is nothing more than a branding exercise that intends to connect Volkswagen’s electrified vehicles with the internal combustion-engined GTI lineup of hot hatches and wagons. A month after the German automaker confirmed this variant’s existence, the Wolfsburg-based company still isn’t ready to show us what’s hiding under the bi-tone camouflage that covers the roof and windows in addition to the bodywork.
Taking your sweet time to uncover an exciting vehicle such as the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is perfectly understandable, but teasing an emotionless battery-electric vehicle like there’s no tomorrow is a little kooky if you ask me. Then again, Volkswagen also had the audacity to describe the ID.3 as the third revolution in the marque’s history after the Golf and Beetle. An overstatement by many accounts, the ID.3 isn’t a trailblazing design, good value for the money, or a high-quality car either.
Turning out attention back to the ID.5 GTX at the IAA 2021, this fellow integrates a not-so-subtle spoiler into the rear deck that increases aerodynamic drag at low speeds and improves the stability at high speeds. Light-emitting diodes augment the headlights and taillights, and the bi-tone wheels feature a machined finish that would’ve been trendy a decade ago.
Equipped with 255/40 by 21-inch rubber shoes that don’t feature enough sidewall for such a heavy vehicle, the ID.5 GTX has a projected range of up to 497 kilometers (309 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. It’s not a bad rating per se, especially if you consider the spoiler and tires. By comparison, the single-motor ID.4 Pro Performance is capable of as many as 522 kilometers (324 miles) from a 77-kWh battery.
The ID.5 GTX will arrive in European showrooms next year, and “it will be the second model from the sporty GTX product brand” as per VW.
Taking your sweet time to uncover an exciting vehicle such as the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is perfectly understandable, but teasing an emotionless battery-electric vehicle like there’s no tomorrow is a little kooky if you ask me. Then again, Volkswagen also had the audacity to describe the ID.3 as the third revolution in the marque’s history after the Golf and Beetle. An overstatement by many accounts, the ID.3 isn’t a trailblazing design, good value for the money, or a high-quality car either.
Turning out attention back to the ID.5 GTX at the IAA 2021, this fellow integrates a not-so-subtle spoiler into the rear deck that increases aerodynamic drag at low speeds and improves the stability at high speeds. Light-emitting diodes augment the headlights and taillights, and the bi-tone wheels feature a machined finish that would’ve been trendy a decade ago.
Equipped with 255/40 by 21-inch rubber shoes that don’t feature enough sidewall for such a heavy vehicle, the ID.5 GTX has a projected range of up to 497 kilometers (309 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. It’s not a bad rating per se, especially if you consider the spoiler and tires. By comparison, the single-motor ID.4 Pro Performance is capable of as many as 522 kilometers (324 miles) from a 77-kWh battery.
The ID.5 GTX will arrive in European showrooms next year, and “it will be the second model from the sporty GTX product brand” as per VW.