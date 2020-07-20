Like a Boss: Tom Cruise Lands Helicopter at Golf Club for Lunch Date

When you’re Tom Cruise, driving to places is not really an option for a variety of reasons, with the most important being that, well, you’re Tom Cruise. So you just drop out of the sky, even if it’s only for a lunch date at a local golf club course. Like a boss.
Right now, Tom Cruise is in the UK, where production on the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise has resumed after months of hiatus and delays. This means that Cruise sightings have picked up, and they inevitably make the news.
Famous for his Scientology ties and his reluctance at being in the media for other reasons than his work, Cruise remains one of the most intriguing celebrities to date. The fact that his appearances are rare and as spectacular as this one, however, only works to increase the attention he’s getting.
Tom Cruise being Tom Cruise, he drops out of the sky for something as trivial as a lunch date. According to the Daily Mail, it happened just this past weekend, when he “landed” his helicopter on a patch of grass near the building of the Richmond Golf Course in south-west London, UK, apparently causing “quite a stir.”
The report hints that Cruise did all the flying and the landing himself, which, if true, wouldn’t be a first. He is a certified pilot and has many hours of flight experience. The photo attached to this article is an older one, from late June 2020, when he touched down in London. The helicopter used on this most recent occasion is a privately-owned 1998 Eurocopter AS 350 B3 and can seat up to six people.
Earlier this month, Tom Cruise lobbied and ultimately was granted special permission from the UK government for the restart of the MI7 production, as an exemption from nationwide safety regulations. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden ruled that MI7 was an essentially British production, so American cast and crew flying into the UK did not have to comply to the 14-day quarantine rule imposed on others flying in from the U.S.
