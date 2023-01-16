Lightyear Just Secured a Generous Pre-Order From Europe's Top Vehicle Leasing Company

Dutch-based auto company Lightyear debuted the world’s first production-ready battery-electric solar-powered car in 2022. Named Lightyear 0, this expensive and very aerodynamic sedan made headlines all over the world thanks to its charge-while-on-the-go technology. But the Lightyear 2 is the company’s most anticipated product. So anticipated that even Arval wants 10,000 units!

6 photos