Kapsch Begins Testing Real-Time Traffic Management Solution in European City

Everybody hates being stuck in traffic, but not everybody is that good at figuring out the best alternative route at a particular moment. Wouldn’t it be easier if we could just get customized directions on the spot? That’s what Kapsch TrafficCom, a transportation solutions provider, believes and they’re about to test in Europe.
“Dynamic signaling” is the fancy name for what the Kapsch sensor system does, and that is to calculate and select in real time the best route, based on the data it gets from the traffic lights. By using the Kapsch mobile application, drivers can see and hear directions for the best alternative, right when they need to make a decision and choose one way or another.
By guiding drivers based on real-time information, the system can help reduce everyday traffic jams and it can also be useful when some type of accidents or other events impact traffic conditions. The benefit of a real-time traffic management system is not only that it helps drivers individually, on the spot, but also that it shapes the traffic in a dynamic way.
Málaga is the now the first city in Europe to test this real-time traffic control system. The project is set to last for two years and it can be extended. The collaboration between the public sector and a private transportation solutions provider looks promising and it could actually prove to be of real help for drivers who want to spend less time in traffic.
According to Juan Marín, City Director Spain & Portugal Kapsch TrafficCom, “Public-private partnerships allow faster progress in the evaluation of innovative solutions for new mobility. The agreement we have signed enables the city of Málaga to be a showcase project for the use of demand and capacity management systems, which we will develop, implement and evaluate as part of a ground-breaking proof of concept in Europe”.
By guiding drivers based on real-time information, the system can help reduce everyday traffic jams and it can also be useful when some type of accidents or other events impact traffic conditions. The benefit of a real-time traffic management system is not only that it helps drivers individually, on the spot, but also that it shapes the traffic in a dynamic way.
Málaga is the now the first city in Europe to test this real-time traffic control system. The project is set to last for two years and it can be extended. The collaboration between the public sector and a private transportation solutions provider looks promising and it could actually prove to be of real help for drivers who want to spend less time in traffic.
According to Juan Marín, City Director Spain & Portugal Kapsch TrafficCom, “Public-private partnerships allow faster progress in the evaluation of innovative solutions for new mobility. The agreement we have signed enables the city of Málaga to be a showcase project for the use of demand and capacity management systems, which we will develop, implement and evaluate as part of a ground-breaking proof of concept in Europe”.