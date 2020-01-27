Commuting to Work by Car Is Really Stressing Americans Out

Driving is supposed to be a pleasure, the unadulterated feeling of freedom. Commuting to work by car, though, is an entirely different kind of fish – and it’s gotten so bad that many people already feel tired when they show up for work in the morning.
So much for work productivity. A new poll conducted in the U.S. on 2,000 people who drive to and from work on a daily basis, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Batteries Plus Bulbs, shows that Americans in this particular situation spend an average of 5 days each year just traveling to and from work by car.
That’s a lot of time to be stuck in traffic, regardless of which way you look at it. Because of this, a third of those queried admit to feeling stressed out before they even arrive at the workplace, or feel additional stress because they arrive late (with “late” being defined as arriving 6 minutes after the scheduled start time), SWNS Media reports.
About 27 percent of Americans polled couldn’t stop complaining about their commuting woes, while 76 percent said they felt guilt for arriving late. One quarter of responders said they didn’t feel as if their commuting issues were “valid” excuses for arriving late to work, while a similar percentage said their direct superiors showed no sympathy in such scenarios.
As for those commuting woes, they include getting stuck in traffic (with an overwhelming but not surprising 76 percent of responders complaining about it), getting a flat tire (54 percent), a dead car battery (54 percent), a car emergency (27 percent) and losing the car keys (25 percent).
With this much accumulated stress from commuting by car, many Americans are thinking of alternative ways they can use to make their life easier. Respondents cite as reasons a less stressful life (38 percent), the possibility of being more relaxed (33 percent), avoiding getting a flat tire (33 percent), avoiding having a dead car battery issue (32 percent) and not being able to rely on their car (30 percent).
The study doesn’t say how many of them have actual plans to follow through with their alternative means of commuting theories. However, it does say that, for Americans to be able to make the switch, they would have to earn an extra $17,076.59 on top of their salary, but it doesn’t mention what that salary might be or how the calculation was made.
The bottom line is that traffic congestion is making daily commute an ordeal. And it definitely sounds like it’s taking the pleasure out of driving altogether.
