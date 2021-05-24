Jeremy Clarkson Trades Racing Cars for Herding Sheep in Clarkson’s Farm Series

Once you’ve had the chance to go to the most spectacular locations on earth and drive some of the most amazing (and some less so) cars ever made, there’s only one thing left to do: retire to a farm and start raising sheep. At least, that’s what Jeremy Clarkson has done.
That the former Top Gear host has taken up farming is not a secret. After all, he’s often spoken about in the past couple of years, and photos of him selling produce at his doorstep did occasionally make the rounds. But here is the first, official look at Clarkson in his farmer’s boots, courtesy of the trailer for his upcoming docuseries Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime.
In Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, Clarkson owns a patch of 1,000 acres that he’s turned into the Diddly Squat Farm. The docuseries will document his first 18 months as a farmer while experiencing the worst weather possible and the unprecedented situation of the 2020 health crisis. As you can imagine, there will be lots of laughs and self-owns, as only Clarkson can deliver.
That includes Clarkson being called out for the bad weather (an entire month’s worth of rain in a single day) because it’s caused by global warming, to which he contributed by racing so many cars throughout his lifetime. Clarkson’s response is, again, on brand: “Unbelievable horses**t.” In the trailer, viewers are also treated to footage of Clarkson getting kicked by a sheep, his failed attempts at rounding up a herd and how he eventually decides to use a drone for it, and how he’s growing familiar with heavy machinery and tractors (a Lamborghini gets plenty of screentime).
If you didn’t get the joke yet, Amazon Prime offers the best description of what Clarkson’s Farm is like. “Jeremy Clarkson is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting,” Amazon explains. “He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming.”
In short, this should be fun. Clarkson’s Farm debuts on June 11, 2021.
