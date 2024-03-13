Jeff Bezos' Megayacht Koru Is Getting Ready for Summer Cruising

Normies still have to wait at least until May to start thinking or daydreaming about the summer vacation, but the one-percenters of the world are already prepping for it. That includes centibillionaire Jeff Bezos.
The summer migration has already started, with many superyachts heading to the Mediterranean for the summer season, if they're not still at the shipyard, receiving the final touches before it kicks off. Many yacht owners choose to charter their vessels during the rest of the year, no matter how well off they might be, because this helps with keeping the otherwise very high ownership costs down.
Regardless of whether they chart their yacht or not, most of these owners will be taking it out during the summer at least once for a family vacation. After all, what's the point in owning a superyacht if not to use it to make vacations truly memorable?
Jeff Bezos is among these owners. He is a relatively new superyacht owner, taking delivery of Koru last summer. Koru is not your typical superyacht, though: it is the world's largest sailing vessel and a megayacht by size. Delivered by Oceanco, Koru is 127 meters (417 feet) in length and always travels accompanied by Abeona, a 75-meter (246-foot) superyacht that serves as its shadow vessel, built by Damen Yachting.
Koru popped up in Mallorca last week, where it's receiving repairs and the finishing touches ahead of the summer season, one local media outlet reports. A 2023 delivery couldn't possibly need repairs, you might think – especially since Koru has been in and out of shipyards a lot after Bezos' month-long summer vacation last year.
But it does need checkups and minor touches so that it's ready to sail again for months on end. Reports online say that, much like last year, Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez are expected to come onboard with friends and family and spend an extended vacation in the Mediterranean.
Meanwhile, Abeona is still in the U.S. The shadow vessel, which usually carries all the toys and gear of the mothership, including Sanchez's helicopter, is expected to join Koru once work on it is done.
Being the world's richest man must come with incredible stress, pressure, and responsibilities, but it also has some pretty neat perks. Preparing for the summer vacation on Koru is just one of them.
Regardless of whether they chart their yacht or not, most of these owners will be taking it out during the summer at least once for a family vacation. After all, what's the point in owning a superyacht if not to use it to make vacations truly memorable?
Jeff Bezos is among these owners. He is a relatively new superyacht owner, taking delivery of Koru last summer. Koru is not your typical superyacht, though: it is the world's largest sailing vessel and a megayacht by size. Delivered by Oceanco, Koru is 127 meters (417 feet) in length and always travels accompanied by Abeona, a 75-meter (246-foot) superyacht that serves as its shadow vessel, built by Damen Yachting.
Because of its size, its reported $500 million price tag, and the fact that it's a sail-assisted vessel, Koru has been surrounded by controversy since the moment word got out that it was being built for Bezos. So, it tends to attract attention wherever it goes, which could explain why it went dark at one point, with captains both of Koru and Abeona deciding to turn off AIS (automatic identification systems) onboard.
Koru popped up in Mallorca last week, where it's receiving repairs and the finishing touches ahead of the summer season, one local media outlet reports. A 2023 delivery couldn't possibly need repairs, you might think – especially since Koru has been in and out of shipyards a lot after Bezos' month-long summer vacation last year.
But it does need checkups and minor touches so that it's ready to sail again for months on end. Reports online say that, much like last year, Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez are expected to come onboard with friends and family and spend an extended vacation in the Mediterranean.
Meanwhile, Abeona is still in the U.S. The shadow vessel, which usually carries all the toys and gear of the mothership, including Sanchez's helicopter, is expected to join Koru once work on it is done.
Being the world's richest man must come with incredible stress, pressure, and responsibilities, but it also has some pretty neat perks. Preparing for the summer vacation on Koru is just one of them.