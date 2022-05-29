Japan Will Have Asia's First Private Driving Club and Racetrack in 2023

Asia's first private driving club is getting ready for its inauguration, which is set to take place later this year. The members-only driving club is meant to be opened in Spring 2023, and the developer behind the project has announced that all five villas that overlook the track have been sold out.
We are writing about a new track in Japan, which is called the Magarigawa circuit, which is a part of the Magarigawa Club. The latter is dubbed Owner's Paddock, and it is a set of luxury villas that focus on privacy while also offering access to the track, hot spring baths, spa facilities, a dedicated restaurant, fitness and training rooms, and even a bar lounge.
The price of one of these luxury villas was not specified by the company that sold them, but they have mentioned that another round of sales will take place later, before the complex is opened. Those who are not interested in the housing part of the deal can still be a part of the club, as memberships are currently on sale, but it is a limited offer.
Just 50 members will be able to join the Magarigawa Club, and each will have to pay JPY 29.9 million, which is about $235,183 at today's exchange rate. Those who enter will be able to enjoy a racetrack developed by Tilke Engineering.
The track is located about 70 kilometers away from Tokyo, Japan's capital city, and it has a length of 3.5 kilometers. The circuit has 22 corners, and it was designed to include medium-fast and technical sections, while also including two high-speed straights, which each have a length of 800 meters.
The track is located in a spectacular area when the scenery is concerned, and the first images of it, along with the renders, make it look like an absolute dream for any petrolhead.
Professional instructors will be available for one-on-one coaching, and drivers will have access to a refueling station, pre-race, and post-race inspection services by on-site mechanics, as well as other exclusive facilities.
