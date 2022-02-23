Millionaire Driving School in Dubai Offers Lessons in a $250,000 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon

More on this:

1 Stunning Futuristic Museum Dubbed “World’s Most Beautiful Building”, to Open in Dubai

2 The Hyper Ambulance Is No Hybrid, but It Has Diamonds!

3 This White Mansory Cullinan Billionaire Is a Fine Mix Between an SUV and a Luxurious Yacht

4 Here’s the 2022 Ford Bronco Surfing Dunes in the United Arab Emirates

5 Lamborghini Hears Dubai Is Nice This Time of the Year, Opens Pop-Up Lounge as a Result