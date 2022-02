Millionaire Driving School in Dubai Offers Lessons in a $250,000 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon

Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie fame took his ex-girlfriend to Dubai's Emirates Driving School, where she got the chance to learn how to drive in a $250,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon If you are like most of us, you probably learned how to drive in a beat-up Toyota Corolla, or your parents' family car. In Dubai, you can learn how to drive in a luxury car of your choice from Porsches, G Wagons, a Tesla Model X, C-200, or a Range Rover.I wonder what kind of insurance premiums they pay - it must be a crazy amount, because this sounds like a very risky business venture. They have beaters in driving school because they expect learners to crash or dent these vehicles every once in a while. But this is Dubai, and we are talking about millionaires here.That’s not all. The school will pick and drop you from your house in a luxury car, and also guarantee you’ll get your driver’s license in one or two weeks (now that’s what we call an attractive business proposition).They have a VIP villa, with a private course where you can take your exam. There’s also a virtual driving simulator, where you can learn how to drive digitally before hitting the streets. The school still offers basic driving lessons, but you'll have to drive a regular car.I must admit, this driving school is way ahead into the future, offering driving lessons in a Tesla Model X.So, would you want to learn how to drive in a G Wagon or a beat-up Corolla? I’ll still choose the beater for one reason. There are very few distractions from all the tech and driver-assist features.