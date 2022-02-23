autoevolution
Millionaire Driving School in Dubai Offers Lessons in a $250,000 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon

23 Feb 2022, 09:08 UTC ·
Dubai is a city of endless possibilities. I mean, it’s the only place in the world where cops roll in Lamborghinis and Bugatti’s. It’s also the only place in the world with man-made luxury islands seen from space. That's not all, you can also take driving lessons in a luxury car—we are talking about Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, a Porsche, or Tesla. But first, you need to afford it. A driving course costs $8,000.
Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie fame took his ex-girlfriend to Dubai's Emirates Driving School, where she got the chance to learn how to drive in a $250,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

If you are like most of us, you probably learned how to drive in a beat-up Toyota Corolla, or your parents' family car. In Dubai, you can learn how to drive in a luxury car of your choice from Porsches, G Wagons, a Tesla Model X, C-200, or a Range Rover.

I wonder what kind of insurance premiums they pay - it must be a crazy amount, because this sounds like a very risky business venture. They have beaters in driving school because they expect learners to crash or dent these vehicles every once in a while. But this is Dubai, and we are talking about millionaires here.

That’s not all. The school will pick and drop you from your house in a luxury car, and also guarantee you’ll get your driver’s license in one or two weeks (now that’s what we call an attractive business proposition).

They have a VIP villa, with a private course where you can take your exam. There’s also a virtual driving simulator, where you can learn how to drive digitally before hitting the streets. The school still offers basic driving lessons, but you'll have to drive a regular car. 

I must admit, this driving school is way ahead into the future, offering driving lessons in a Tesla Model X.

So, would you want to learn how to drive in a G Wagon or a beat-up Corolla? I’ll still choose the beater for one reason. There are very few distractions from all the tech and driver-assist features.

Video thumbnail
