Japan Unveils the New Shinkansen Supreme Bullet Train

Japan will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, an event which will see the country’s capital, Tokio, use as many existing competition venues as possible. That means a lot of people will be attending and will be in need of transport to and from the capital.

Last week, Japanese authorities pulled the wraps off the newest generation of the Shinkansen, one that even if it doesn’t bring any increase in speed, is 11 tons lighter than the model currently in use and will thus use less energy.



Called N700S, or Supreme, the new train will make use of a special nose design to reduce the noise made when it enters tunnels. The design of the front end will also make for less wind resistance.



The Supreme will at first link Tokyo and Shin-Osaka starting 2020, but the cars will begin testing this year.



The rail system based on the Shinkansen is renowned for being one of the most reliable in the world. According to data compiled in 2014, the trains had an average delay from schedule of under a minute per year.



The record was achieved in 1997, when the delay nationwide was of only 18 seconds. Usually, delays are accompanied by public apologies and at times resignations.



The obsession the Japanese have with being on time meant that last year, when a train linking Tokyo and Tsukuba came 20 seconds early into the station, the company operating it had to issue an apology as well.



According to CNN, the interior of the carts has also been modified to allow more customization options. The Supreme will be shorter than the existing versions, as it will be made of up to 12 cars instead of 16.