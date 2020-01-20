Jannarelly Design-1 Gains UK Edition, It's Limited to Five Units

Revealed in December 2015, the Design-1 from Jannarelly is an interesting combination of old-school styling and modern-day performance. The boutique automaker from Dubai arrived in the United Kingdom in November 2019, and as of now, you can also order the UK Edition.
Anthony Jannarelly, the man behind the Lykan HyperSport from W Motors, is the man who designed the car. Only 499 units are to be produced, meaning that the UK Edition will be as rare as hen’s teeth. The price? Make that 115,549 pounds sterling, which is thirty grand more than standard.
“The UK is widely regarded to have one of the largest and most dedicated automotive communities in the world and it felt only right to recognize our entry into this historic market with a special edition of the Design-1,” said Jannarelly. “We’re excited to welcome our UK Edition buyers to the Jannarelly family and look forward to seeing the cars out on the road.”
These models all come with the carbon-fiber option, and colors include red, white, blue, green, and grey. In other words, five examples of the breed will be made, each featuring the Union Jack on the engine cover. The side blades also carry the theme, and each car is treated to a metal plaque as well.
The lightweight tubular spaceframe chassis is propelled by a V6 engine with natural aspiration. Sourced from Nissan, the 3.5-liter VQ is good for 325 ponies and 371 Nm of torque, making this engine a little more resourceful than the VQ35HR in the 350Z NISMO. Only a six-speed stick is available because shifting your own gears brings more engagement to the driving experience.
Described as a retro-futuristic sports car with influences from ‘50s and ‘60s racing cars, the Jannarelly Design-1 started off as a one-of-a-kind affair. Anthony wanted to go back to basics with his creation, thus engineering “a decidedly analog, unfiltered driving experience.” The two-door sportster is available to view and test drive at the company’s location in London.
“The UK is widely regarded to have one of the largest and most dedicated automotive communities in the world and it felt only right to recognize our entry into this historic market with a special edition of the Design-1,” said Jannarelly. “We’re excited to welcome our UK Edition buyers to the Jannarelly family and look forward to seeing the cars out on the road.”
These models all come with the carbon-fiber option, and colors include red, white, blue, green, and grey. In other words, five examples of the breed will be made, each featuring the Union Jack on the engine cover. The side blades also carry the theme, and each car is treated to a metal plaque as well.
The lightweight tubular spaceframe chassis is propelled by a V6 engine with natural aspiration. Sourced from Nissan, the 3.5-liter VQ is good for 325 ponies and 371 Nm of torque, making this engine a little more resourceful than the VQ35HR in the 350Z NISMO. Only a six-speed stick is available because shifting your own gears brings more engagement to the driving experience.
Described as a retro-futuristic sports car with influences from ‘50s and ‘60s racing cars, the Jannarelly Design-1 started off as a one-of-a-kind affair. Anthony wanted to go back to basics with his creation, thus engineering “a decidedly analog, unfiltered driving experience.” The two-door sportster is available to view and test drive at the company’s location in London.