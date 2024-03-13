Jaguar Recalls Early I-Pace SUVs Over Battery Fire Risk, Fix Under Development

Currently facing an existential crisis that could see Jaguar follow in the footsteps of Chinese-owned MG, the Leaping Cat of Coventry has issued yet another safety recall concerning the marque's first – and thus far only – electric vehicle. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, just under 260 examples of the 2019 model year I-Pace feature batteries with a greater propensity for short circuits in the cells.

