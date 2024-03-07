Jaguar Axes All Models as It Is Gearing Up for an Electric Revolution

The automotive world as we know it is about to change. Jaguar is planning to completely ditch the internal combustion engine way sooner than everyone else is doing it. The Jaguar revolution is going to happen before the end of the year. The days of the electric I-Pace are also numbered.
Jaguar has been trailing behind, being unable to keep up with the premium carmaker it has been trying to battle. Last year, the British automaker sold just under 43,000 cars worldwide, while Mercedes-Benz and BMW exceeded the two million cars mark. Little over 8,000 cars made it to the US last year.
To offset the handicap, the brand is setting up a brand-new strategy. Jaguar is inching closer to the moment when it will debut a brand-new lineup, which will only comprise electric models.
But the first stage of the electrification strategy is retiring all current models, be they petrol- or diesel-powered. The British considered offering electric versions for the vehicles that it currently sells, with the XJ sedan in pole position. But the development would have taken up too much time and money. An electric XJ would have slotted in the same segment with BMW's i7 and Mercedes' EQS.
But Jaguar aborted the plan and decided to gradually eliminate all models, and the electric I-Pace makes no exception. The crossover is not going to escape the lineup revolution either, as Jaguar is planning to phase out the aging model, which has been on the market since 2018. The move will make room for a completely different approach.
Most of the Jaguar models will go out of production in June, said Joe Eberhardt, JLR North America's President and CEO, in a conversation with Road & Track. They will, though, remain in the market until the next-gen Jaguars hit the showrooms. The executives are trying to synch the volume of the current lineup with the production of the upcoming models to make sure that the transition will be smooth.
Five models with the Jaguar badge are currently selling in the United States. The XF sedan, the E-pace crossover, the F-Type coupe and roadster, and the I-Pace electric crossover make up the lineup.
Underpinned by the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), specifically designed for the new lineup, the first vehicle of the new era will be unveiled toward the end of the year, will enter production soon after, and the first customers will get their new car in the first quarter of 2025.
It will be a four-seat grand tourer that should fight the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT. As reported by Road & Track, it is set to come as Jaguar's most street-legal car ever, so we should expect over 575 horsepower in the range-topping version.
Two more electric vehicles will arrive in late 2025 and 2026.
