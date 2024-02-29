Jaguar I-Pace Recalled in the US for Software Issue

Even though I-Pace deliveries kicked off almost six years ago, the first electric vehicle from Jaguar continues to be recalled over a multitude of issues. The latest recall affects 2021 to 2024 models produced by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr between March 9, 2020 and December 15, 2023.
If one of the turn signals stops working, Jaguar determined that the turn signal flash rate frequency won't adjust to warn the driver about the failure. In addition to increasing the risk of a crash, the described condition is a noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108.
In case of turn signal failure, the standard in question requires double speed for both the clicking sound and telltale light. Following a field report, Jaguar Land Rover started investigating this matter on January 3, 2024. The initial findings were presented to the Product Safety and Compliance Committee, which ultimately progressed the concern to the Recall Determination Committee.
Jaguar Land Rover determined that the electrical load profile setting was altered for the 2021 model year, but for some reason or another, someone forgot to update the configuration file setting for turn signal/direction indicator failure. Pretty obvious, affected vehicles will have their suspect configuration file updated to remedy this problem.
Dealers will be informed about recall 24V-134 on March 7, whereas I-Pace owners will be notified on or about April 12. A grand total of 2,015 vehicles have been recalled. If that sounds a bit on the low end, bear in mind that Jaguar's first electric vehicle simply isn't up to snuff in many respects. Driving range and starting price are the biggest obstacles.
Excluding the destination charge, $72,000 is the starting price of the I-Pace in this part of the world. This brings us to the Rivian R1S, which starts at $74,900 while boasting off-road credentials, two electric motors, 270 miles or 435 kilometers of range, and three-row seating in its base spec.
It goes without saying the I-Pace is living on borrowed time. Magna Steyr will stop making it sometime later this year, with Jaguar going all-electric in 2025. Jaguar Land Rover will invest a whopping £2.25 billion in the Jaguar brand's electric rebirth. This money will also result in a brand-new platform dubbed Jaguar Electrified Architecture (or JEA for short).
The JEA's first application is a four-door grand tourer that will be revealed in late 2024. Heading to dealers in the first half of 2025, the yet-unnamed model will cost in excess of 100,000 pounds sterling (126,170 dollars at current exchange rates). Jaguar targets 200 miles (322 kilometers) of range in 15 minutes of rapid charging, while driving range goes up to 430 miles (700 kilometers) on a full charge.
First and foremost, 246 miles (396 kilometers) for an electric sport utility vehicle is a disappointing estimate. By comparison, Rivian squeezes out 400 miles (644 kilometers) from the R1S Dual-Motor Max Pack. The Tesla Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive is another good example, with Tesla quoting 335 miles (539 kilometers) at the most.
