Jaguar I-Pace Goes Stealth on the the Monaco Grand Prix Circuit

22 Mar 2018, 8:07 UTC ·
by
One of the (dis)advantages of electric vehicles is the fact that they are quiet. Apart from a low hum and the hissing of rubber touching tarmac, there are not many warning signs alerting people an EV is in the area.
Jaguar’s first foray into the electric SUV segment, the I-Pace, has already caused enough excitement for the manufacturer to be sure it will be a hit. Still, the car does need promoting, having to battle other equally exciting EVs like the Model X or the upcoming EQC.

And what better way to promote the I-Pace than it taking out for a spin on the Grand Prix circuit in Monaco? When people are sleeping on hammocks on the waterfront, or welding stuff (?) in a tunnel, in the middle of the night.

Although most definitely the entire 30-second clip you can see below is staged, it does depict a reality. If one wanted it, one could sneak in, out and through various areas while driving an EV.

Sure, the speeds at which the I-Pace is being driven on the circuit would most definitely create more decibels than Jaguar would want us to believe, but the hiding-behind-a-street-cleaning-truck stunt is as real as they get.

The danger posed by EVs to smartphone-addict pedestrians is so great that the U.S. Department of Transportation completed in February the set of rules that will govern noise-making in electric vehicles.

Since such devices may prevent some 2,400 injuries by the end of the decade and save some $320 million in medical costs, by 2020 50 percent off all silent electric vehicles will have to be fitted with sound making technologies.

As for the I-Pace, for now, it will sell as advertised. In the U.S., the model is priced at $69,500, a sum that is only $1,700 higher than the one asked by Elon Musk for his X.

