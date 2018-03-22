Jaguar I-Pace Goes Stealth on the the Monaco Grand Prix Circuit

One of the (dis)advantages of electric vehicles is the fact that they are quiet. Apart from a low hum and the hissing of rubber touching tarmac, there are not many warning signs alerting people an EV is in the area.

And what better way to promote the I-Pace than it taking out for a spin on the Grand Prix circuit in Monaco? When people are sleeping on hammocks on the waterfront, or welding stuff (?) in a tunnel, in the middle of the night.



Although most definitely the entire 30-second clip you can see below is staged, it does depict a reality. If one wanted it, one could sneak in, out and through various areas while driving an EV.



Sure, the speeds at which the I-Pace is being driven on the circuit would most definitely create more decibels than Jaguar would want us to believe, but the hiding-behind-a-street-cleaning-truck stunt is as real as they get.



The danger posed by EVs to smartphone-addict pedestrians is so great that the U.S. Department of Transportation completed in February the set of rules that will govern noise-making in electric vehicles.



Since such devices may prevent some 2,400 injuries by the end of the decade and save some $320 million in medical costs, by 2020 50 percent off all silent electric vehicles will have to be fitted with



As for the I-Pace, for now, it will sell as advertised. In the U.S., the model is priced at $69,500, a sum that is only $1,700 higher than the one asked by Elon Musk for his X.



