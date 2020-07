It has to do with how the company came to be. Many Japanese automakers started as small motorcycle shops. However, Suzuki stayed that way until it was very successful. The sports bike world wouldn't be the same without them, and the Hayabusa defines going fast in America.Unless we're mistaken, the roots of the company can be traced to the early 1900s when Suzuki made looms for Japan’s prosperous silk industry.But for whatever reason, Suzuki also got into cars, specializing in very small ones. Models like the Fronte coupe were super-cute but never had much of a following, and after trying its luck with crossovers in America, they pulled the plug back in 2012.Elsewhere in the world, Suzuki kept developing new cars. They make decent money in India, for example, and Europe has something called a Swift Sport, which is a pint-sized hot hatch. It comes with a 1.4-liter turbo engine and is barely bigger than a Fiat 500 Abarth, but costs noticeably less money.And it's that sporty little face that superrenderscars has applied to this poor Jaguar F-Type photo . Obviously, the two couldn't be more different, a British coupe is a flagship model, available with some of the biggest and most powerful engine engines made in Europe. The Swift, meanwhile, is built to a price as a front-wheel-drive city car.So is it that weird to think Suzuki could have made a sports car? Not really, but now is probably too late. After 30 consecutive years of sales increases, they reached 30 million cars sold in 2002. After that, they partnered with giants like Fiat, Nissan, and Volkswagen. By contrast, the company has such little development money right now that it re-branded the Toyota RAV4 Prime as its own plug-in hybrid recently.