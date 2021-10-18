It’s Not Just the Big Three: Chip Shortage Wreaking Havoc Elsewhere Too

More on this:

1 Maserati Grecale Debut Postponed To Spring of 2022 Due to Global Chip Shortage

2 Skoda Production Craters Due to Chip Shortage, Volkswagen Forced to Step In

3 Good News for GM’s Flint Engine Plant as Everybody Could Soon Return to Work

4 Canada's Car Industry The Next Domino to Fall to the Chip Shortage

5 General Motors Is Back With More Good News After a Painful Chip Struggle