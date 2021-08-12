It’s Not Just State-of-the-Art Navigation: Waze Finds Clever Way to Reduce Food Waste

Everybody heard of Waze, and it’s no surprise why. The Google-owned application offers state-of-the-art navigation capabilities that help drivers get around the nightmare traffic in their cities, all based on reports sent by other users running the app on their phones.
So in theory, the crowdsourcing engine made Waze what it is today, as drivers working together managed to create a platform that helps everybody find a faster route to a specific destination.
And now the Waze community has another opportunity to work together for a different goal. The Google company has recently joined forces with Too Good To Go to fight against food waste in the United States, and once again, drivers running the app are playing a key role in the whole project.
If you’ve never heard of Too Good To Go, this is the best time to give it a try. This app offers information about restaurants in specific regions that have a surplus of food and which would theoretically end up in the bin. The app therefore gives its users the chance to buy food at lower prices, all by displaying up-to-date information about each location.
And now with the help of Waze, some of the most popular locations are showing up on the map when using its navigation capabilities in certain regions across the United States.
So in theory, in addition to the typical traffic reports that everybody is already used to see on Waze, the navigation app will also display local restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, and other locations imported from Too Good To Go.
The best thing is that tapping any of these pins provides you with additional information about them, letting drivers get navigation directions to their address. And when reaching the destination, they can purchase a Surprise Bag for just a third of the full price, therefore getting food at a pretty low price.
