Google Releases New Waze Update with Limited-Time Car Icons and Moods

More on this:

1 A Free Alternative to Waze Is Finally Available and the World Seriously Needs It

2 Waze Borrows Yet Another Feature from Google Maps

3 Autobahn App Updated With a Touch of Waze, Still Not a Google Maps Replacement

4 Google Secretly Working on New Waze Car Icons

5 Waze Reveals How It Added CarPlay Dashboard Integration, Says Apple Helped a Lot