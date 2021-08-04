Google Releases New Waze Update with Limited-Time Car Icons and Moods

A new Waze update is now available on both iPhone and Android, and just as we told you not a long time ago, it comes with exclusive content as part of a partnership between Google and Microsoft.
More specifically, Waze has been updated with Halo Infinite-inspired content, but once again, the whole thing is available only for a limited time.
In other words, you will only be allowed to use the new car icons, moods, and voice navigation for a few weeks, most likely until the end of August, after which Waze would return to your previous configuration.
As part of the partnership, the Halo Infinite-themed content includes two new moods called Master Chief and Escharum, as well as two car icons, namely Warthog and Ghost.
As for navigation, the new voices are Master Chief and Escharum, but you should know these are only supported for a few languages, such as English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. The rest of the content can be enabled in any country out there.
Setting up a new car icon or mood doesn’t take more than a few seconds. After installing the most recent Waze update, you should see a new menu entry called “Drive with Master Chief” right in the navigation menu. Tapping it launches the main configuration screen where you can choose a new navigation voice, car icon, or mood from the Halo-themed pack.
Again, Waze hasn’t provided any specifics as to when the company plans to remove these goodies from the app, but most likely, the campaign will come to an end in late August.
This is quite a shame, as Waze users out there absolutely love these customization options, especially because they make the application overall feel fresh and more interactive. Of course, there’s no way to retain the special-edition car icons and moods after Waze officially pulls them and the campaign comes to an end.
