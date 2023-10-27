It Is the End of the Road for Chevrolet's "Find New Roads" Slogan, They Have a New One

The ten-year-old Chevrolet "Find New Roads" slogan has now come to the end of the road. The brand has got a new one, and it is scheduled to debut at Game 1 of Major League Baseball's World Series. Chevy is hoping that the swap will connect customers to the brand in a country often portrayed as divided.
Chevy is going for a new tagline starting this fall. "Together let's drive," they say, in an attempt to highlight a sense of connection, where 'drive' comes with a double meaning.
The slogan launches globally with a new ad that focuses on affordability and promotes the new Tax subcompact crossover. The model starts at $21,495, shipping fees included.
"Find New Roads has been a phenomenal tagline for us. It was right for the times. It’s just maybe not right for these times," said Chevrolet Chief Marketing Officer Steve Majoros.
The brand has rolled out some iconic slogans over the years. It was "See the USA in Your Chevrolet" after the World War II. In the 1990s, the company promoted its pickup trucks, saying that they were "Like a Rock," a tagline that the brand kept for more than 20 years, ditching it in 2003.
“Find New Roads” was launched in 2013, so it just turned ten years old. Back then, executives said it was designed to instill a sense of innovation and ingenuity and mark the brand’s product overhaul.
And overhaul is what Chevrolet is trying to do right now, too. They have launched the Trax crossover with an MSRP of $20,400, which makes it one of the most affordable in the segment. Chevy is yet to start deliveries of the all-new Blazer EV crossover.
The deliveries of the Silverado EV might face some obstructions, though. General Motors decided to push back the start of the vehicle production at the Orion Assembly plant in the Detroit area in order to perform retooling, which won’t be completed before 2025.
The Equinox EV is also on its way. Meanwhile, Chevrolet is selling the most affordable EV in America: the Bolt EV, which starts at $26,500.
Majoros says that work on the new campaign and slogan started about a year ago, and launching it now felt like the right time. The campaign ads were created by Commonwealth, Chevy’s agency of record.
The tagline will make its global debut using the UAQ strike against General Motors, already in its seventh week. Chevrolet has been keeping an eye on dealerships' inventory during what they call "a critical sales period for the industry." CMO Steve Majoros claims the company still has good product availability.
The new slogan will debut in a spot aired on Friday, during Major League Baseball’s Game 1 of the World Series.
