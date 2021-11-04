Israel Unveiled Sky Dew, the Giant Balloon That Detects Missiles Faster Than Anything

It might look like a fun giant balloon (somewhat similar to the famous Flying Bum), but it’s actually a strategic asset in Israel’s complex anti-missile defense system. This balloon that looks like a giant white whale hides a radar that will help detect incoming threats as early and effectively as possible.
Israel’s Ministry of Defense unveiled the latest addition to its anti-missile arsenal, called “Sky Dew.” Despite its delicate name, this massive inflatable system will play a very serious part in the Israeli Air Force (IAF)’s strategy over the following years. According to the official statement, it comprises a “high availability aerostat system” and an advanced radar.
While the Israeli military already has established a powerful, multi-tiered anti-missile system comprised of several ground-based weapons, the main advantage and novelty of Sky Dew is that its radar will operate at a high altitude.
The Ministry of Defense said that Elevated Sensor System is the result of a joint program between the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). According to The Times of Israel, this radar system was developed in the context of the recent proliferation of drones and cruise missiles. The IAF’s current capabilities will go to the next level by placing an advanced radar at a high altitude.
IMDO, a Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development division, will coordinate Sky Dew’s testing. After successfully completing these tests, the system will be deployed in northern Israel, for missile detection and early warning. Boaz Levy, CEO of the Israel Aerospace Industries, said that the Sky Dew aerostat will boost aerial surveillance efficiency and represent a significant advantage for precise threat detection.
IMDO hasn’t released details about the new aerostat’s specifications. Still, it’s, reportedly, one of the biggest of its kind, equipped with highly-advanced technology. The aerial surveillance operations conducted by Sky Dew will complement the famous Iron Dome and David’s Sling, two of the most powerful missile defense systems developed by IMDO.
