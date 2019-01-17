Blue Origin to Launch New Glenn in 2021 as Most Capable Rocket Available

5 Is HRH Prince William Getting a Ducati 1199 Superleggera?

4 Tessoart Ducati 1199 Superleggera Tricolore Nero Looks Better than the Factory One

More on this:

Is the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Testing a New Engine?

The Aston Martin Vanquish is a GT with a big engine. But nowadays, people are more concerned with the AMG-powered Vantage and the Ferrari-rivaling Superleggera . Of course, they all want SUVs, and Aston is going to make one of those too. 12 photos



They were supposed to make 99 of them, but apparently, not all were delivered as of late last year. We thought the



It's fully covered in the type of camouflage that doesn't disguise things that well, but there's one easy-to-spot difference. Instead of the quad mufflers, it's got discreet double-barrel setups. It's not a production setup, obviously, since the tips are missing. But could it signal an engine change?



The Vanquish Zagato usually prances around with the 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, which got replaced by the twin-turbo 5.2-liter developed in-house. But rather than going up in power, these images suggest a downsizing agenda, since the base V8 Vantage model has double-barrels too.



Why would they do that? Maybe it's just for testing on a next-gen sports car. Aston Martin announced that the shooting brake sold out in November 2018. But perhaps they didn't get to register all the Zagato chassis before the new emissions regulations kicked in and they want to keep their promise on the deliveries but need a different engine. It would be crazy-expensive, but stranger things have happened in the world of expensive toys. But for the old-school fans with the big bucks, it's made a small series of custom Vanquish models with Zagato. There's for of them, ending with the Shooting Brake that was revealed in 2017.They were supposed to make 99 of them, but apparently, not all were delivered as of late last year. We thought the pink one spotted at the end of last year was going to be the weirdest thing we saw and maybe the last as well, but they managed to surprise us with a test prototype that's been located in Scandinavia.It's fully covered in the type of camouflage that doesn't disguise things that well, but there's one easy-to-spot difference. Instead of the quad mufflers, it's got discreet double-barrel setups. It's not a production setup, obviously, since the tips are missing. But could it signal an engine change?The Vanquish Zagato usually prances around with the 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, which got replaced by the twin-turbo 5.2-liter developed in-house. But rather than going up in power, these images suggest a downsizing agenda, since the base V8 Vantage model has double-barrels too.Why would they do that? Maybe it's just for testing on a next-gen sports car. Aston Martin announced that the shooting brake sold out in November 2018. But perhaps they didn't get to register all the Zagato chassis before the new emissions regulations kicked in and they want to keep their promise on the deliveries but need a different engine. It would be crazy-expensive, but stranger things have happened in the world of expensive toys.