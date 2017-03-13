autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Intel Signs Deal To Buy Mobileye For $14.7 Billion

 
13 Mar 2017, 13:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Intel, the American company that needs no further introduction to almost any computer user, has signed a deal to buy Mobileye.
The latter is an Israeli company that develops autonomous driving technology for cars, and it has already been employed in various forms by several automakers, including Tesla. The deal is valued at $14.7 billion, which is significantly more than what Groupe PSA paid for General Motors’ Opel and Vauxhall brands.

If you think that this is the biggest transaction of the business, you are correct, because it is the highest purchase of a company solely focused on the self-driving sector. Mobileye is attributed with about 70% of the global market for advanced driver assistance technologies and anti-collision systems, which means that Intel will control a sizable part of that segment.

Mobileye was founded in 1999, and it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. The company already had a partnership with Intel, which was its primary chip supplier for fully autonomous vehicles.

Intel expects the transaction to be completed within the next nine months, and the two partners will continue their existing contracts. One of these is a partnership with the Germans at BMW, which is a joint partner for Intel and Mobileye.

That collaboration has the goal of putting a fleet of 40 self-driving models from the BMW Group on public roads in the second half of 2017.

The first self-driving cars resulted from this partnership will reach regular consumers by 2021. BMW has previously acquired HERE through a consortium, which is also an important part of its plan to offer autonomous vehicles for its clients and potential customers.

Just like BMW, several other automakers are experimenting with autonomous cars, and this technology is a topic that is even more attractive than electric vehicles these days.

The primary focus of the discussions remains whether human drivers will be let to drive the future vehicles, or if they will give up control to the newly developed machines. Most favor the first situation because it still allows them the opportunity to enjoy driving an automobile.
Mobileye Intel autonomous car technology autonomous vehicle autonomous
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78