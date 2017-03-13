Intel Signs Deal To Buy Mobileye For $14.7 Billion

Intel
, the American company that needs no further introduction to almost any computer user, has signed a deal to buy Mobileye
.
The latter is an Israeli company that develops autonomous driving technology for cars, and it has already been employed in various forms by several automakers, including Tesla. The deal is valued at $14.7 billion, which is significantly more than what Groupe PSA paid for General Motors’ Opel
and Vauxhall brands.
If you think that this is the biggest transaction of the business, you are correct, because it is the highest purchase of a company solely focused on the self-driving sector. Mobileye is attributed with about 70% of the global market for advanced driver assistance technologies and anti-collision systems, which means that Intel will control a sizable part of that segment.
Mobileye was founded in 1999, and it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. The company already had a partnership with Intel, which was its primary chip supplier for fully autonomous vehicles.
Intel expects the transaction to be completed within the next nine months, and the two partners will continue their existing contracts. One of these is a partnership with the Germans at BMW
, which is a joint partner for Intel and Mobileye.
That collaboration has the goal of putting a fleet of 40 self-driving models from the BMW Group on public roads in the second half of 2017.
The first self-driving cars resulted from this partnership will reach regular consumers by 2021
. BMW has previously acquired HERE through a consortium
, which is also an important part of its plan to offer autonomous vehicles for its clients and potential customers.
Just like BMW
, several other automakers are experimenting with autonomous cars, and this technology is a topic that is even more attractive than electric vehicles these days.
The primary focus of the discussions remains whether human drivers will be let to drive the future vehicles, or if they will give up control to the newly developed machines. Most favor the first situation because it still allows them the opportunity to enjoy driving an automobile.