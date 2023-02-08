India’s New Helicopter Factory to Deliver More Than 1,000 Rotorcraft

India’s HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) has good reasons to celebrate. On one hand, Indian Navy fighter jets were landing and taking off the country’s first-ever aircraft carrier. On the other hand, a fresh helicopter factory has officially opened its gates as the largest one of its kind in India.
Remember those times when a kid in the neighborhood showed up with some cool new toy that made everybody gather around them? India’s military forces now have more than one shiny new toy to show off to the world. Granted, it’s no technological miracle, but it’s still a huge milestone for the entire region.
India has been on its way to becoming independent in terms of defense fleets and equipment. For decades, it was known as one of the biggest importers in the world, but things are changing. Last year, it launched its first-ever aircraft carrier, Vikrant. Now, HAL has inaugurated the country’s largest helicopter factory, also claiming to be the biggest one in Asia.
At the inauguration ceremony, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, unveiled a Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). A new-generation chopper that can hit 127 knots (146 mph/235 kph) with a maximum 500-kg (1,102 lb) payload, HAL’s LUH is one of the latest toys in the Indian Army arsenal.
The new factory at Gubbi (Tumakuru) will start out by producing this new multi-purpose utility helicopter. At first, production will be limited to 30 units per year, and gradually grow to 60 and then 90 aircraft per year. It might not seem like a big deal initially, but this will lead to HAL rolling out more than 1,000 aircraft over the next twenty years. As the largest factory in the country and in the region, this Greenfield Helicopter Factory will play a big role in that.
Unfolding over 615 acres (249 hectares) the new factory will basically become a helicopter hub for the entire country. Over time, it will start manufacturing various types of helicopters, in addition to the LUHs. Plus, it will act as a major MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) center for HAL’s main rotorcraft models.
HAL claims that the Tumakuru factory isn’t just impressive in size, but also technology-wise, boasting the latest tools and techniques. Most importantly, its capacity will be big enough to deliver all the helicopters that India needs. The goal is to eventually stop imports and even grow the country’s helicopter export rate.
India now has its own fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, and even an aircraft carrier, to name just a few additions to its arsenal. In other words, it will no longer need to get all of its “toys” from bigger players, mainly Russia. We’ll certainly hear more about Indian-made helicopters from now on.
India has been on its way to becoming independent in terms of defense fleets and equipment. For decades, it was known as one of the biggest importers in the world, but things are changing. Last year, it launched its first-ever aircraft carrier, Vikrant. Now, HAL has inaugurated the country’s largest helicopter factory, also claiming to be the biggest one in Asia.
At the inauguration ceremony, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, unveiled a Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). A new-generation chopper that can hit 127 knots (146 mph/235 kph) with a maximum 500-kg (1,102 lb) payload, HAL’s LUH is one of the latest toys in the Indian Army arsenal.
The new factory at Gubbi (Tumakuru) will start out by producing this new multi-purpose utility helicopter. At first, production will be limited to 30 units per year, and gradually grow to 60 and then 90 aircraft per year. It might not seem like a big deal initially, but this will lead to HAL rolling out more than 1,000 aircraft over the next twenty years. As the largest factory in the country and in the region, this Greenfield Helicopter Factory will play a big role in that.
Unfolding over 615 acres (249 hectares) the new factory will basically become a helicopter hub for the entire country. Over time, it will start manufacturing various types of helicopters, in addition to the LUHs. Plus, it will act as a major MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) center for HAL’s main rotorcraft models.
HAL claims that the Tumakuru factory isn’t just impressive in size, but also technology-wise, boasting the latest tools and techniques. Most importantly, its capacity will be big enough to deliver all the helicopters that India needs. The goal is to eventually stop imports and even grow the country’s helicopter export rate.
India now has its own fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, and even an aircraft carrier, to name just a few additions to its arsenal. In other words, it will no longer need to get all of its “toys” from bigger players, mainly Russia. We’ll certainly hear more about Indian-made helicopters from now on.