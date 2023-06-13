Indian Rage Is the Latest Custom Krazy Horse, Only Plays Stereophonics

There are two major bike makers on the American market, with a rivalry dating back to the beginning of the last century. And both have known success by approaching things differently, and releasing bikes that only speak to their respective fanbase.
Take the custom motorcycle industry, for instance. There, the dominant force is undoubtedly Harley-Davidson, who without putting an effort managed to build a very solid, unrelated network of custom garages that spit out modified Milwaukee machines like there's no tomorrow. And they do this with zero involvement from the bike maker.
Indian, on the other hand, has a more hands-on approach, and often helps with the completion of builds it commissions. Then, the majority of these bikes are built for celebrities, who can only help spread the Indian word. Moreover, the brand seems to be very proud of the rides that come off the benches of its custom partners, and often publicizes them for the world to enjoy.
It's enough to remember the recent limited run of bikes called Forged, bikes put together for a freestyle rider, an MMA champ, and a Walking Dead actor.
Now that the presentation of Forged bikes ended, we weren't expecting much from the American bike maker. Yet here it is in the spotlight again, with something called Rage.
Rage is officially a Sport Chief, modified extensively by one of the company's oldest partners in this area, UK-based Krazy Horse. The ride was commissioned for Richard Jones, a name that speaks volumes to the fans of Welsh rock band The Stereophonics.
For the uninitiated, the bike may look like any other custom Sport Chief, but it is filled with references to how Jones sees things. It also has elements made with traditional, local methods, like say hand sand-cast bits (like say the side and derby covers) and details that only mean something for The Stereophonics bassist. Other elements, we're told, are meant to remind people of the Forged series I mentioned earlier.
The defining element of the build is an Ace of Spades design death card, fitted on the right side of the engine.
But that's not the only change made. A look at the bike's underside reveals a one-off belly pan meant to remind us of drag motorcycles. It was made in such a way that its design matches that of the LED headlight.
The stock engine of the Sport Chief breathes in an aftermarket air filter, and out a custom 2-in-1 exhaust system put together by OJZ Engineering. It is a piece with visible welds, made in a "traditional megaphone style." A black, blue and silver paint scheme wraps up the Indian Rage, highlighted by a relocation of the turn indicators and new handlebar grips.
Indian does not say how much the Rage is worth now, in its unique Stereophonics guise.
