India Puts the Kibosh on Old, Unfit Cars, Finally Launches the Vehicle Scrappage Policy

India’s pollution problem can no longer be ignored and the Vehicle Scrappage policy comes to address the issue. 6 photos EV market and turning their attention to micromobility solutions. But that’s the greener side of things, as there are still areas on the Globe where 20-year-old vehicles are roaming carelessly on the roads increasing the already high level of pollution.



But now Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the long-awaited National Automobile Scrappage Policy has finally been launched, bringing with it the hope of breathing cleaner air.



It is an important milestone in India’s development journey, as stated by Modi in a series of Tweets. Setting up a vehicle scrapping infrastructure will open new possibilities, which is why the Prime Minister encourages startups to join the program. He added that vehicle scrapping would gradually phase out old,



As stated in the spring by Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways, India has in use 5.1 million cars that are older than 20 years and 3.4 million that are older than 15 years.



India’s policy will include several stages, with the rules for fitness tests and scrapping centers coming into effect starting October 1. Starting with the spring of 2022, India plans to start the scrappage of



As far as private vehicle owners go, all cars that are older than 20 years will be de-registered in case they are found unfit or in case of a failure to renew the registration certificate, as reported by



Launching National Automobile Scrappage Policy #CircularEconomy https://t.co/JL7EAZ5BNL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2021