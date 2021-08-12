Mahindra's New XUV700 SUV Is the First Car in India to Feature Sony's 3D Sound Technology

Mumbai-based automotive company Mahindra is still being mysterious when it comes to its big launch of the XUV700, a vehicle the automaker claims will redefine benchmarks in the SUV segment. And while it keeps us in the dark regarding the full specs and detailed looks of the car, we now know that it will feature a high-end 3D sound system powered by Sony.
Mahindra boasts of the technology of the long-awaited SUV as being “Sci-Fi”, and the 360 Spatial Sound Technology delivered by Sony’s audio system seems to support that claim. The built-in sound system has been custom-made specifically for the XUV700, as reported by Autocar India.
As explained by Sony, the XUV700 is equipped with 12 speakers, including a subwoofer, and a 445W 13-channel DSP amplifier. Sony claims all passengers in the car will be immersed in the spatial sound field offered by its Sound Building Blocks technology. There will also be a speed dependent EQ (equalizer) control that goes with the speed dependent volume. The feature will ensure a perfect balance between tone and volume at speed, while also reducing outside noise.
Mahindra’s XUV700 is built on the all-new global SUV platform W601 platform, unlike its previous models, the XUV500 and the XUV300. Customers will be able to choose between 2.0-liter gasoline and diesel engines in manual or automatic transmission. Optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities will also be available.
Inside, the SUV drivers will be welcome by an Andrenox interface and Mahindra announced that the XUV700 will be the first car in India to feature Alexa voice command support. Touchscreen control will be offered via two digital displays. The mid-sized SUV will have a panoramic roof, body-hugging seats, and a multi-functional steering wheel.
Mahindra unveiled the name of its new SUV back in April, stating it will be manufactured at its facility in Maharashtra. The XUV700 will finally be launched on August 14.
As explained by Sony, the XUV700 is equipped with 12 speakers, including a subwoofer, and a 445W 13-channel DSP amplifier. Sony claims all passengers in the car will be immersed in the spatial sound field offered by its Sound Building Blocks technology. There will also be a speed dependent EQ (equalizer) control that goes with the speed dependent volume. The feature will ensure a perfect balance between tone and volume at speed, while also reducing outside noise.
Mahindra’s XUV700 is built on the all-new global SUV platform W601 platform, unlike its previous models, the XUV500 and the XUV300. Customers will be able to choose between 2.0-liter gasoline and diesel engines in manual or automatic transmission. Optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities will also be available.
Inside, the SUV drivers will be welcome by an Andrenox interface and Mahindra announced that the XUV700 will be the first car in India to feature Alexa voice command support. Touchscreen control will be offered via two digital displays. The mid-sized SUV will have a panoramic roof, body-hugging seats, and a multi-functional steering wheel.
Mahindra unveiled the name of its new SUV back in April, stating it will be manufactured at its facility in Maharashtra. The XUV700 will finally be launched on August 14.