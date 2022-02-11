Increased Access to Green Fuels Is Critical for Advancing Large-Scale Sustainable Shipping

Transitioning to a green future in all mobility-related sectors is not just about developing innovative vehicles and the required infrastructure, but also about ensuring constant, cost-effective access to clean alternatives to fuel. A clean hydrogen producer and a sea logistics giant are working on expanding the use of hydrogen, ammonia and methanol in the maritime industry.
Kuehne+Nagel claims to be the largest sea logistics provider in the world, and is committed to advancing green shipping, by offering its customers green container carriers. To do so, it has already begun collaborating with various container ship owners who have the same vision and are willing to convert their vessels to hydrogen, ammonia and methanol engines.
These vessels that boast engines running on fuel alternatives are on their way, expected to kick off operations within two years. But, according to the logistics company, constant access to these clean fuels is still an issue, which is why it also partnered with Aker Clean Hydrogen. This clean fuel producer can help secure access to green fuels, which is essential for taking emissions-free shipping to large-scale operations.
Aker Clean Hydrogen has a very ambitious goal. It plans to reach a net production capacity of 5 GW, and to reduce CO2 emissions by 9.4 million tons, within the decade. And it plans to do so by developing and operating a large-scale supply chain for hydrogen, globally. At the moment, its industrial clean hydrogen projects amount to a total capacity of 2 GW, and it claims to have additional opportunities for 7 GW.
In Heroya, Norway, Aker is co-developing a green ammonia facility together with Yara and Stakraft. In Berlevag, Norway, together with Varanger Kraft, Aker is producing green ammonia that will be used in the shipping industry and by the off-grid communities in the Arctic, from 2025. Another green ammonia facility is underway in Uruguay, based on a complete zero-emissions value chain, starting with harvesting krill in Antarctica (by Aker BioMarine), and continuing with logistics and the green fuel production process in Uruguay.
Through this new partnership with Aker Clean Hydrogen, Kuehne+Nagel will be able to provide certified green container shipping in the near future.
