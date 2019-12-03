In Russia, They Put Out Flaming BMWs With Actual Human Waste

Here’s some food for thought: what would you rather have, your car burn down in the middle of the road because you didn’t have a fire extinguisher on board, or the flames coming out of its engine put out with actual human waste?
This is a scenario that played out sometime last week in Samara, Russia. We know, Russia seems governed by a separate set of rules than the rest of the world, and this is no exception.
Russia Times reports that a BMW X6 was driving down the road in Samara, which is the 9th largest city in the country, when some engine malfunction caused the car to catch fire. In the video shot by some passerby that was too quick to pull out their phone but not at all willing to lend a helping hand, you can see thick smoke coming out from under the hood, as the driver runs around the vehicle in apparent confusion.
To his luck (if that’s what you would call this), a sewage truck just happened to pass by, and the driver kindly offered to help the man put out the fire. Indeed, the video shows him nonchalantly dousing the car with brown, gross-looking human waste, so here’s today’s thanks to the fact that you can smell videos in the year of the Lord 2019.
The same media outlet reports that no one was injured in the accident. Towards the end of the video, you can see flames shooting up from the engine, before they’re put out with the nasty-looking and probably even nastier-smelling liquid, so it’s likely the car would have been consumed by flames before other, more adequate help had arrived at the scene.
Whether having a burned down car is preferable to now owning a car doused in human waste is a question this poor BMW owner can answer. Sadly so.
Jokes aside, always make sure you have a fire extinguisher in the car, just in case.
