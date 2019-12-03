autoevolution

In Russia, They Put Out Flaming BMWs With Actual Human Waste

3 Dec 2019, 15:14 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Here’s some food for thought: what would you rather have, your car burn down in the middle of the road because you didn’t have a fire extinguisher on board, or the flames coming out of its engine put out with actual human waste?
4 photos
Watch the BMW X6 M Drift in Official Teaser VideoWatch the BMW X6 M Drift in Official Teaser VideoWatch the BMW X6 M Drift in Official Teaser Video
This is a scenario that played out sometime last week in Samara, Russia. We know, Russia seems governed by a separate set of rules than the rest of the world, and this is no exception.

Russia Times reports that a BMW X6 was driving down the road in Samara, which is the 9th largest city in the country, when some engine malfunction caused the car to catch fire. In the video shot by some passerby that was too quick to pull out their phone but not at all willing to lend a helping hand, you can see thick smoke coming out from under the hood, as the driver runs around the vehicle in apparent confusion.

To his luck (if that’s what you would call this), a sewage truck just happened to pass by, and the driver kindly offered to help the man put out the fire. Indeed, the video shows him nonchalantly dousing the car with brown, gross-looking human waste, so here’s today’s thanks to the fact that you can smell videos in the year of the Lord 2019.

The same media outlet reports that no one was injured in the accident. Towards the end of the video, you can see flames shooting up from the engine, before they’re put out with the nasty-looking and probably even nastier-smelling liquid, so it’s likely the car would have been consumed by flames before other, more adequate help had arrived at the scene.

Whether having a burned down car is preferable to now owning a car doused in human waste is a question this poor BMW owner can answer. Sadly so.

Jokes aside, always make sure you have a fire extinguisher in the car, just in case.

lol fail BMW X6 fire sewage truck Russia viral video
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeLEXUS LC 500 ConvertibleLEXUS LC 500 Convertible CoupeMAZDA MX-30MAZDA MX-30 Medium SUVKIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day