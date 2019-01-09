Chinese Rover Lands on Dark Side of the Moon, First Photos Released

Immerse Yourself In Lamborghini World With the Huracan Evo Configurator

5 photos Days after the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese took the veil off the Huracan Evo, the entry-level model in the lineup is now available to configure in all markets where Lamborghini is present. The process starts with the exterior paintwork, which can be solid, metallic, pearl, matt, and “special metallic.”



Wheel choices number four, and all measure 20 inches in diameter. No fewer than eight finishes for the brake calipers are available, and if you so wish,



Three versions of the Style Package are at one’s fingertip, along with the option for a matte-black rear aerodynamic diffuser. Interior options are plentiful even for the most demanding of customers, featuring countless colors for the stitching on the steering wheels.



Further still, Lamborghini is willing to sell you warranty extensions of four or five years, a maintenance package for five years, 128 GB of memory for the infotainment system’s hard drive, transparent protective film, and a smartphone interface that knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. When it comes to upholstery, there’s even an option called “rear wall with Q-Citura.”



A lifting system and ambient lighting are also available, and if you were wondering, Lamborghini doesn’t list the pricing for the options we’ve presented thus far. What we do know is that the Huracan Evo starts at $261,274 in the United States, meaning that a well-equipped example of the breed costs in the ballpark of $300,000.



In addition to the aesthetic changes, the Huracan Evo comes with rear-wheel steering and more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for the ten-cylinder engine with good ol’ natural aspiration. The mid-cycle refresh develops a Performante-matching



