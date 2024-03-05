"Immaculate and Original" '63 Oldsmobile 98 for Sale, Is It Within Budget?

Here's something we don't get to write about constantly: an excellent American land yacht like the Oldsmobile 98. This classic model first came out in the early '40s and was dropped after the mid-'90s.
Twelve generations saw the light of day during this time with no hiatus, and most classic car fans have a favorite. Is the seventh the one that gets your heart racing? Probably yes; otherwise, you'd be reading a different story instead of this one.
The one pictured above is a '63 Oldsmobile 98 Convertible that the vendor describes using some heavy words like gorgeous, immaculate, original, etc. We agree with most, and we certainly have a thing for it, especially since time has been very friendly with it.
This old timer deserves a second chance on life, featuring a white paint finish, the usual amount of bling in the form of chrome accents, a white rag top that seems to be in good condition, and a light blue interior. Thus, it would make for a great restoration project, and we hope whoever buys it brings it back to its true shine, perhaps with a touch of extra oomph.
A Tennessee car, according to the ad that we will link in a few moments, this 1963 Oldsmobile 98 Convertible comes with the original lecture, like the owners and service manuals, and the window sticker. It also retains the correct factory decals, the spare tire, and cover, bumper jack with a lug wrench, and it is said not to have any rust issues whatsoever. The upholstery on the electrically adjustable seats shows some light wear, though nothing unusual for a 61-year-old machine.
The vendor says it has new shocks and a fresh tailpipe, and from what we can tell, the vehicle is ready for a quick drive. It only needs a new owner, who will have to pay $32,900 if they cannot get the pricing a bit down.
This makes it almost as pricey as a new 2024 Cadillac CT4, which kicks off at $34,595 before destination. You could also get a new Chevy Malibu for the same money, as the bowtie brand's mid-size sedan is more affordable, carrying an MSRP of $25,000. So, is this Oldsmobile within your budget?
Speaking of the power, all copies of the seventh generation had V8 firepower, and this one makes no exception. It retains the original Skyrocket 394 ci, a 6.5-liter motor that works in concert with a three-speed automatic transmission. It is unknown how many of the 300+ horses are still alive under the hood, but what we can tell you is that this car has almost 74,000 miles (~119,000 km) on the odo. As a result, it hasn't seen much action over the years.
