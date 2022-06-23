Black-on-Black 1971 Oldsmobile 98 Has the Full Package: Barn Find, One Owner, Unrestored

Marking the debut of the ninth generation, the 1971 Oldsmobile 98, also referred to as Ninety-Eight, witnessed the introduction of several notable changes.
First and foremost, the new model was larger and roomier, as the car was built on GM’s full-size platform. Available with just one engine choice, the 455 (7.5-liter) Rocket V8 with 320 horsepower, the new 98 also paved the way for a simplified lineup.
The new models could no longer be ordered in convertible and 4-door sedan body styles, as Oldsmobile decided to stick with 2-door and 4-door hardtops, as well as a new coupe version marketed as Luxury Coupe.
One of these coupes is right here, trying to get back on the road if someone is willing to start a full restoration. The car doesn’t come in its best shape, but on the other hand, this kind of makes sense given it has spent 25 years in a garage.
Obviously, sitting for more than 2 decades increases the risk of metal problems and engine issues, but unfortunately, eBay seller rally95 has provided very few specifics in this regard.
What we do know, however, is that the Rocket V8 engine is still there, though it’s not clear if it’s running or not. The car hasn’t been started after being pulled from storage, so the buyer will be the one to discover if the engine still has any life in it or not.
Still at its first owner, this Oldsmobile rolled off the assembly lines as a high-optioned model. It came with air conditioning, power windows, and power door locks.
The black-on-black coupe isn’t necessarily expensive, but it’s not affordable either. The seller hopes to get close to $7,500 for their barn find, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone has another deal in mind.
