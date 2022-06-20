Rare Lancia Fulvia Discovered in Wisconsin Junkyard, Needs a New Home

Usually packed with common cars and rust buckets, junkyards rarely include hard-to-find, highly-desirable classics. And when they do, they're often ruined beyond restoration. But it can definitely happen.
Sometimes it's a 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS or a Tri-Five Nomad wagon. Other times it's a first-generation Ford Mustang or a low-production Mopar. But these cars are still easier to find in a scrapyard than a Lancia Fulvia.
Yup, believe it or not, someone ditched one of these pretty Italian coupes in a junkyard. And yes, the Fulvia is far from rare overall at more than 100,000 units produced, but it's a car most of us will never see in the metal in the United States. That's why finding one in a Wisconsin junkyard is a really big deal.
And the fact that it's still in one piece makes it all even better. Yes, this Italian classic has seen better days and it will take a lot of work to put it back on the road again, but it has straight body panels, a mostly complete interior, and an engine under the hood.
Interestingly enough, the license plate suggests this Fulvia was a collector car, so it's quite strange to see it in a junkyard. Unfortunately, the coupe was dropped here a really long time ago and the owner of the junkyard doesn't have any info on it. So this car is a bit of a mystery.
Since it's missing the rear badges, this Fulvia is also a mystery as far as model year and trim go, but it's safe to assume it's not one of the super-rare HF versions. It's most likely part of the first series built from 1965 to 1969, which spawned more than 50,000 examples. But with only a few of them imported to the U.S., it's definitely a rare car on this side of the pond.
While it's sad to see such a cool Italian classic wasting away fully exposed to the elements, there is some good news to run by. The owner of the junkyard doesn't want to see it crushed, so the Fulvia is for sale.
If you're interested in saving it, you'll find all the information you need in the description section of the video below.
If you're not familiar with the Fulvia, it was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 1963 and remained in production until 1976. Lancia built three different models, including a four-door sedan called the Berlina and a Zagato-designed Sport model.
The Coupe was produced from 1965 to 1976 in two different series. All cars came with V4 engines with displacement ranging from 1.1 to 1.6 liters. The most powerful Fulvia, the Rallye 1.6 HF, came with 130 horsepower on tap.
