If You Like the Porsche 911, You Should See This Hour-long Documentary About It

Porsche 's 911 is an automotive icon, and each unit has been built in the same factory since 1963. Even if you are not a fan of the 911, you should watch this documentary on its production from start to finish, made by the German newspaper Welt. 7 photos



As someone who has been in several automotive factories, I can attest that not all the parts of the production process are that exciting after you have seen them once or twice, but this documentary is interesting, so it is worth checking out. However, each factory is different, so it is nice to tour factories whenever the opportunity arises.



The documentary was published on YouTube and shows the story of how a 992-generation of the 911 is built, and what led to its development. Company employees and executives also appear to explain, in their words, how Porsche's







Once global travel restrictions become more relaxed, you may consider visiting

Once global travel restrictions become more relaxed, you may consider visiting Germany, where you can get a guided tour of the Porsche factory in Stuttgart. The tour takes about an hour and a half and each one starts when enough people have gathered, so be sure to take that into account when you plan your day, but the good news is that it costs just 10 euros ($12) per person to visit. Let us know in the comments what you found out about the Porsche 911 after viewing this documentary.

